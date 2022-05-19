Community conversations continue

Community conversations being conducted by MidCoast Council across the region, will continue next week at Coolongolook.
The program gives community members an opportunity to speak directly to councillors and senior staff about what's happening in their neighbourhood.
Advertisement
The sessions are a way to raise issues that concern you and find out about projects in your area.
You'll also get to meet your new councillors.
Next up:
Pacific Palms area, Thursday, May 26, community hall;
Coolongolook, Tuesday, May 33, memorial hall, and
Bulahdelah, Thursday, June 2, school of arts.
All workshops run from 6-8pm.
You can submit a question in advance on the council website - or just turn up.
No RSVP is required.
"It's been really positive to see so many people join us at the conversations so far," MidCoast Council general manager, Adrian Panuccio said.
"The feedback we've received has been invaluable - we are getting a detailed understanding of the priorities of each local community."
To find out more about the upcoming conversations or to register a question, please visit www.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/communityconversations
Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.