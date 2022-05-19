Great Lakes Advocate

The next session will be held in Coolongolook

May 19 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Community conversations continue

Community conversations being conducted by MidCoast Council across the region, will continue next week at Coolongolook.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.