Great Lakes Advocate
Our People

Actress returns to Taree

Julia Driscoll
By Julia Driscoll
May 20 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taree-born actress Emily McKendry in 'To Hunt a Killer'. Image supplied

Take part in an outdoor interactive mystery experience coming to Taree in early June, and you will bump into actor, Emily McKendry.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Julia Driscoll

Julia Driscoll

Journalist

Julia Driscoll has worked as a journalist for the Wingham Chronicle and Manning River Times for seven years. She values the deep connection with community that being a rural and regional journalist brings. Career highlights have involved environmental stories - bringing the plight of the little known endangered Manning River helmeted turtle to the attention of the public, resulting in wide-spread knowledge in the community and conservation action; and breaking the news of the Manning River ceasing to run for the first time in recorded history.

Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.