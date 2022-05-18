Mid-Coast community orchestra, Sinfonia Mid North Coast, has been rehearsing in preparation for its first concert series in a year.
Live music is making a welcome return to our lives and Sinfonia is keen to share music across the region, once again bringing the excitement of a full orchestra at its dramatic best.
Advertisement
Musical director, conductor and arranger, Iain Pole has put together Symphonic Dreaming, a program which includes some works new to the orchestra and some well known audience favourites.
Highlights will include themes from Rimsky-Korsakov's suite Scheherazade, Elgar's noble Nimrod, and selections from musicals and opera including Chicago and Carmen.
Sinfonia draws its players from throughout the Mid-Coast, Hastings and Camden Haven regions.
With a current playing membership of more than 30, from youths to seniors, the orchestra welcomes amateur and student musicians, as well as music teachers seeking the opportunity to rehearse and perform locally with a full orchestra.
Honorary conductor, Iain Pole lives and works in the Camden Haven as a music teacher and also conducts the Camden Haven Concert Band and choir.
He has been a member of Sinfonia since its creation more than 20 years ago and has been conductor since 2018.
Sinfonia is committed to bringing live orchestral music to the whole region and increasing the opportunities for music performance, learning and experience for local musicians.
The concerts are scheduled for June, starting on Sunday, June 5 at Port Macquarie Baptist Church, followed by concerts at Tuncurry Memorial Hall on Saturday, June 18 and St John's Anglican Church, Taree, on Sunday, June 19.
All concerts begin at 2pm.
Tickets are available at the website www.trybooking.com/eventlist/sinfoniamnc and at the door at each event.
Children under 16 are admitted free.
Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.