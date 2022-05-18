Great Lakes Advocate
Sinfonia to perform at Port Macquarie, Tuncurry and Taree in June 2022

May 18 2022 - 2:00am
Sinfonia performing at Tuncurry in June 2021. Image supplied

Mid-Coast community orchestra, Sinfonia Mid North Coast, has been rehearsing in preparation for its first concert series in a year.

