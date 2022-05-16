The red and yellow flags have been lowered for the 2021-22 surf life saving swimming season, but Forster Surf Club continues to be a hive of activity.
The presentation night has rolled by at which the achievements of dedicated members were celebrated and beach patrols were thanked for keeping Main Beach safe for the swimming public.
Surf club members, however, will be back on the beach again this weekend Saturday, May 21, as volunteers who will assist with water safety during the 2022 Tri Fit Elite Energy Club Championship Triathlon.
The championship is a unique event in NSW and Australia in that competitors enter to score points for their club, not themselves, so participants need to ensure that that are a registered member of Triathlon Australia and that their club is affiliated.
The 2021 NSW club flagship event was taken out by the powerful Warringah Triathlon Club while other clubs to record divisional wins include Forster Tri Group and Clarence Valley Tri Group.
May 2021 saw 1200 athletes on picturesque and spectacular Main Beach.
On its website, Triathlon NSW states: "And what better way to end the season and send it off with a bang, than a trip up the coast to one of the most loved destinations on the triathlon landscape - the 'Triconic' destination of Forster."
Events will be contested in adults, over 16 years, over 14 years 12-13 years and TriKidz (7-9, 10-11).
Races all start at Main Beach from 6.45am until 12.30pm.
Maps of road closures for the various events can be found online but may include parts, or all of, Rock Pool Road in Tuncurry, the pedestrian path on Forster-Tuncurry Bridge, and in Forster, Oyster Parade, Dolphin Drive, North Street, Head Street, Boundary Street, Strand Street, Underwood Road and Kularoo Drive (see this week's GLA back page).
Forster Surf Club members have been requested to contact president, John Quinn, regarding providing event water safety with the jet ski, inflatable rescue boats, and rescue boards.
Other club members are required to run the fund-raising barbeque and should contact committee members, Dave Keating or Geoff Purcell.
More activities on Forster Main Beach include building contractors who are currently active on the clubhouse site as the construction of a permanent 100 square metre storage facility has commenced.
This building will facilitate the retention of equipment as the current surf club is demolished and, eventually, replacement with a modern, fit-for-purpose clubhouse.
