When close friends and now business buddies, Michelle Bamford and Elythea Doherty relocated to Forster from their respective homes on the Central Coast and Sydney they left behind an active "at your fingertips" social life.
After meeting at 'the sandhill' One Mile Beach, they instantly bonded over a desire and need for more social activities in town.
"Forster has so much to offer; beautiful backdrops, restaurants and cafes; it's time to showcase our beautiful town," Michelle said.
A self confessed 'super social' person, Michelle has acquired a reputation to get 'things' happening, raising money for drought and flood relief and the Great Lakes Women's Shelter through her annual 'must attend' Ladies Christmas Party.
Due to its popularity and ongoing COVID restrictions, last year's Christmas event had to be capped at 80 revellers.
More recently Michelle, Elythea and their children donned aprons holding a Bake, Buy & Donate bake sale sending money raised north to flood affected families.
"Michelle has a gift for fundraising and connecting with high profile people," Elythea said about some of the fabulous array of donated goodies she has managed to get corporates to donate for her causes.
"I have always made it a point to help someone; I have had a lot of help in my life and it is a massive priority for me," Michelle said.
The mum to Piper (12), Reggie (10) and Bobbie (six), says she always has time to tackle any problem, even coaching her children's soccer team.
"Time is no problem."
Former PE teacher and Central Coast florist, Elythea discovered her passion for driving and organising events - including team building exercises for corporate high-flyers - while working as an outdoor educator.
COVID crippled so much and stripped our social connections.- Events by The Makers co-owner, Elythea Doherty
"It taught me a lot about how to get people to work together and reflect."
Since the women and their families moved to the area, they say the lack of events has evolved and slowly catching up with larger centres.
"Many businesses are hosting individual events, food/chef nights and local entertainment," Michelle said.
Both agreed, "it's fabulous".
Michelle and Elythea are excited about the boom in events and "things to do" and love there are so many options, each weekend.
But, not enough fast enough for the enthusiastic pair to establish an event designer business, Events by The Makers.
"We want to get people together and create new connections," Elythea said.
"COVID crippled so much and stripped our social connections."
Bonding and brainstorming over Friday night wine and cheese, the women have put together an unequalled, classy and exquisite event for their debut function - the Met Gala Winter Ball.
With an enviable reputation for their professional approach and ability to co-ordinate a unique well organised event, the black tie event sold out in just under three days.
For the $150 price tag nothing has been spared with a two course sit-down meal served with Cloudy Bay wines, canapes with a champagne tower, oyster bar, all served up at the exquisite 33 Degrees Restaurant, Tuncurry.
Chef Glen knows our vision while manager Georgia has designed a special cocktail just for our event, Elythea said.
For those in the community who fear they have missed out on one of Forster Tuncurry's must attend events, Events by The Makers is in the throes of organising The Spring Soiree long table lunch in mid-October.
