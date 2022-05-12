Are you a senior interested in improving your technology skills?
Then you are invited to the next series of Tech Savvy Senior education programs being conducted by MidCoast Libraries at Stroud and Hallidays Point.
The popular sessions are an opportunity to improve your knowledge of modern technologies, like smartphones and computers, in a casual and friendly setting.
They are also a great way to meet other like-minded people and socialise, MidCoast Libraries manager, Chris Jones said.
"Confidence with technology can make a real difference in staying independent, keeping in touch with friends and family, accessing government services, and enjoying library online services," Mr Jones said.
Sessions are free and suitable for beginners, but bookings are essential as places are limited.
Bring your own device and think ahead about any questions you may have.
The next round of sessions are:
Keep an eye out for more Tech Savvy Seniors workshops expected later in the year.
To book, please visit https://library.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/Events or call the library on 6592 5290.
