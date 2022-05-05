news, local-news,

ESTABLISHING a winning culture within the club will be important to Forster-Tuncurry's Group Three Rugby League premiership aspirations this year, according to captain-coach Nathan Campbell. The Hawks open the 2022 season this Saturday, May 7 when they host last season's front runners, Wauchope at the Harry Elliott Oval. "We need to get a winning culture in the club,'' Campbell explained. "We want winning to become second nature. It becomes part of the team's fabric," he said. "Then when you do get a loss, it's not as hard to dig yourself back into the winner's circle.'' Campbell said he had his first grade squad of 17 pencilled in, but said he was working with his assistant, Tom Freeman on the make-up of the starting 13. He confirmed Adrian Davis would be halfback in his first game for the club since 2019, while prodigal son, Riley Glover would be at nine. Glover has been playing on the Gold Coast with Cudgen. Former Gold Coast Titan, Tyronne Roberts-Davis will be 'in the mix somewhere,'' according to Campbell, probably playing centre of fullback. "There have been a few selection headaches, but they're good headaches to have,'' Campbell said. "That's the best thing about having depth.'' The Hawks go into the season without a trial game due to problems with wet weather, however, Campbell pointed out that most clubs are in the same position. Campbell said the Hawks haven't missed that many training sessions because of the weather, even if they have been forced to indoor locations at times. "We had two good training sessions on the field last week and we'll have another two this week,'' he said. "Surprisingly, the boys looked crisp last week when they finally got a football in their hand.'' Wauchope were the benchmark in 2021 and were unbeaten when the season was halted in August after the State went into lockdown. The Blues have reportedly lost some personnel, but Campbell expects they'll still be a formidable opponent. "They'll still have the same game plan even if they don't have the same players,'' he said. Game times have been revised for Saturday due to junior league games being played on Saturday. League tag will be underway from 12.40 with under 18s at 1.40 and reserve grade at 2.50. First grade will kick-off at 4pm. Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/35p4sYVJBkFFhEkm6ifwU24/1176a0ec-649f-45cb-9b23-a1ca6b5faa8f.jpg/r204_198_812_542_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg