Honouring our service men and women

The spirit of the ANZAC and their contribution to Australia's freedom lives on as hundreds braved chilly autumn conditions to attend this year's traditional dawn service, held in Lone Pine Park, Tuncurry. The commemoration was just one of many across the Mid-Coast region and beyond as the country came together to remember and honour the courage, endurance, mateship and sacrifice of the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps (ANZAC) that lives on today. Delivering the Anzac Day address, Forster Tuncurry RSL sub-branch chaplain, Daryl Moran said the first Anzacs fought to uphold a nation's ethics of freedom where we can go on to stand proud and respected. "This dawn we stand again surrounded by the monuments that show us that following generations of Anzacs had to make choices to protect together what they thought and believed was right," Padre Moran said. "This dawn we stand together, salute their services, inspired by the example, encouraged by their common cause and with hope and faith trust in God for a better future for our loved ones. "May we drawn on their seemingly limited depth of mateship and commitment to each other."

