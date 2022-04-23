Cory Hill and Danielle McKenzie dominate Nine Mile ocean ski paddle event

news, local-news,

CORY Hill's 2022 ocean paddling campaign took a big turn for the better on Friday (April 22), with the 32-year old South Australian relishing the demanding conditions to claim race one of Shaw and Partners Forster Race Week, the "Nine Mile" ocean ski paddle from Forster to Black Head Beach. Cross winds and chop made for tricky conditions, but Hill was always in control crossing in 53m10s, well clear of Wollongong Mackenzie Hynard (54m36s) and third placegetter Olympic kayaker, Riley Fitzsimmons (54m47s). Hill ran at the front with the Norton brothers, Tom and Sam, in the early stages of the race but around the half-way mark, went out wide and ran solo to the finish. In the women's field, Kiwi Danielle McKenzie continued to shine, taking the Nine Mile to make it three wins from three starts in the Shaw and Partners Series and to maintain her strong hold on the championship lead. McKenzie crossed in a time of 58m56s, with the Central Coast's Jemma Smith second in 1h57s and three-time Australian Ironwoman champion, Georgia Miller making her ocean paddling debut, third with a time of 1h3m21s for the haul. Paddlers return today (Saturday, April 23) for the 20km Forster Ocean Classic at 1pm from Elizabeth Beach, round Cape Hawke and into Forster Main Beach. They are expected to finish in Forster around 2.30pm.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/35p4sYVJBkFFhEkm6ifwU24/a7e8deaf-943b-490d-a0fc-e0ba137d060c.jpg/r49_105_975_628_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg