news, local-news, MidCoast Libraries, Forster, Taree

Literary lovers rejoice, as there is loads happening across MidCoast Libraries in March. First up is the About A Book Zoom event on Tuesday, March 8 from 7-8pm. Join local author Kaneana May as she chats with fellow writers Lee Christine (Charlotte's Pass, Crackenback, Dead Horse Gap) and Fiona Lowe (A Home Like Ours, Just an Ordinary Family). Both Christine and Lowe are accomplished authors and will speak about their writing process, their latest book recommendations and more. Also, coming up is the All About Women festival, streamed live from Sydney Opera House at Forster and Taree libraries offering three sessions at 11.30am, 1:30pm and 4pm on Sunday, Mach 13. Sessions are free and you can register for one or for all three. All About Women explores gender, equality and justice, including the perspectives of First Nations women and other female voices such as Australian of the Year winners, Grace Tame and Rosie Batty and journalist, Laura Tingle. "We're pleased to host these events that bring a variety of voices and talents to the region," MidCoast Libraries co-ordinator Lisa Greenwood said. "There's really something for everyone this month and with International Women's Day on 8 March, we're especially happy to have events that celebrate this special day." For more information and to register your place, go to midcoastlibraries.com.au/Events or call Taree library 6592 5290, Forster library 7955 7001.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3rnwt4AzAvYzHH7HZKFKMv/9bddcaa3-ffa3-48f6-a94f-8fe5554fa742.jpg/r3_0_1571_886_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg