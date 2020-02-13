Great Lakes Advocate
A group of university journalism students get an insight into the trade

By Melanie Wong
Updated November 20 2023 - 3:51pm, first published February 13 2020 - 12:00pm
Keen photographer Mark Kriedeman captured his fellow students undertaking research for their stories. Picture by Mark Kriedeman
The Regional Reporting Project, organised by UTS (University of Technology Sydney) Central News, has given student journalists an opportunity to learn about the function of a regional newsroom, explore their assigned regions and learn about the stories and lives of its residents.

