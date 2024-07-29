Volunteers sharpen response skills with simulated offshore aviation crash search and rescue exercise

Marine Rescue Forster Tuncurry volunteers joined fellow personnel from across the state for a major multi-agency training exercise at Coffs Harbour on the weekend.
The volunteers were joined by NSW water police PolAir and NSW Air Ambulance for a simulated on-water search and rescue exercise (SAREX).
At the same time 25 radio operators from the Woolgoolga, Coffs Harbour, Nambucca, Trial Bay, Port Macquarie, Camden Haven, Crowdy Harrington and Forster Tuncurry units honed their skills with a simulated desktop search and rescue exercise at the NSW RFS fire control centre.
Marine Rescue NSW northern zone commander Darren Hulm said volunteer crews and seven vessels from Marine Rescue Coffs Harbour, Woolgoolga, Nambucca, Trial Bay and Port Macquarie departed Coffs Harbour International Marina for the on-water exercise, led by NSW Police Marine Area Command.
"Just like real-life situations, marine area command tasks our crews for rescue response and today (Sunday, July 28) they co-ordinated a specific mission scenario involving a helicopter which had crashed in waters off Coffs Harbour," Zone Commander Hulm said.
"Multi-agency exercise are really important because it gives us the opportunity to work with other agencies so that when we have a real-life situation everyone knows exactly what their role is and we do the best we possibly can to ensure that we're saving lives on the water," he said.
NSW Police Marine Area Command Chief Inspector Anthony Brazzill said crews were tasked to locate people in the water (manikins) and debris associated with the helicopter crash scenario.
"It was designed on a helicopter with four persons on board which had departed Coffs Harbour Airport at 4pm yesterday (Friday, July 26) afternoon destined for Ballina," he said.
"It was identified later in the afternoon that the aircraft hadn't arrived and police began conducting investigations.
"We were able to identify from flight tracker that the aircraft had descended rapidly in the vicinity of the Split Solitary Islands here off Coffs Harbor."
The mission was to plan and execute an immediate search of the highest area of probability to locate and rescue survivors and recover all outstanding persons.
The search area outlined for Marine Rescue NSW crews spanned from just north of Coffs Harbour to south of Sawtell with crews using a variety of drift calculations to search an area of 40 square nautical miles.
Zone Commander Hulm said the exercise was an excellent opportunity for volunteers to work alongside partner agencies and put their skills to the test.
"All the vessels involved in the search are instructed by the on scene command vessel. They search north to south and then east to west on the communication from that on scene command vessel.
"Our crews were out on the water from 9am this morning after having a briefing with the Marine Area Command and our crews took about 45 minutes to locate the first target in the water."
He said all five manikins and debris were located within 2.5 hours.
"All our volunteers here today, not just the vessel crews but also the radio operators, the watch officers and the caterers have done a fantastic job. They have been locating targets as per the scenario, this is what they train for and our capability was put to the test this morning.
Chief Inspector Brazzill said he was pleased with the search response.
"The majority are all volunteers and they do a great job; without the volunteers from Marine Rescue NSW and Surf Life Saving we couldn't do our job, we do it all the time, these guys don't.
"That is what training is all about, we provided them a number of different search areas, the main one being the south area of Split Solitary Islands which was initially coordinated by our police vessel and then strategically we redeployed that vessel away and put the responsibility back onto Marine Rescue NSW."
Marine Rescue NSW Zone training manager north, Mitch Harvey said the service's radio operators played a crucial role in the success of search and rescue missions and the desktop exercise provided an excellent opportunity for volunteers to practice their skills
"Our radio operators were set a variety of scenarios including co-ordinating a response for a disabled yacht off Coffs Harbour,' Mr Harvey said.
"Radio is where the ocean meets the land and it is imperative our operators communicate effectively with our rescue vessels, the general public on the water and other emergency services," he said.
