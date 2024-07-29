Great Lakes Advocate
Great Lakes Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Volunteers sharpen response skills with simulated offshore aviation crash search and rescue exercise

By Staff Reporters
July 29 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Marine Rescue Forster Tuncurry volunteers joined fellow personnel from across the state for a major multi-agency training exercise at Coffs Harbour on the weekend.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.