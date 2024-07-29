Swap meet raises funds for two local charities

In the 21 years since the first Nabiac Automatic Swap Meet was held, Peter Smith has seen the annual event grow from strength to strength.
The retired police officer, who has a passion for vintage motorcycles, began the event back in 2003 purely for bikes.
However, he later introduced the buy and swap to include cars, trucks, machines and auto parts.
We initially held it in March, but Easter got in the way, so we swapped it to July, Peter said.
Rain hasn't been much of a problem and we only missed one event due to COVID-19, he said.
However, rain this year meant fewer buyers, visitors and traders, who generally travel from Queensland, Victoria, SA and NSW.
The numbers were down because of the threat of rain, Peter said.
And, while the site dried up considerably following Friday night's and Saturday's rain, organisers laid a load of blue metal down to ensure it didn't turn into a quagmire.
Sunday saw 800 buyers - down by about 800 - visit 90 traders who spread their gear across 180 sites.
Fifteen sites remained unoccupied.
Peter believed a concentrated media push from Lismore to Canberra and into the western regions in the two weeks leading up the the event ensured its success in previous years.
Money raised - from the $5 entry and $15-$20 site fees - has been divvied up and donated to Forster Tuncurry Marine Rescue and Camp Quality.
The swap meet was organised by Taree and District Classic and Vintage Motor Cycle Club.
