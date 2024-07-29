Dolphins win the Battle of the Sea

As the Forster Tuncurry Dolphins headed to the resplendent Buckett's ranges to tackle old foes, the Old Bar Clams, they were well aware the result would not change where they would finish.
To the Dolphins, the result still mattered greatly, smarting after a close loss to Wallamba Bulls the week prior and long time forward, Chris Simon's 100th game milestone on the line.
The goal was simple, stick to our structure, play direct footy and ensure our defence was a brick wall.
The Clams opened the proceedings through an early penalty goal.
The Dolphins conceding cheap penalties allowed the Clams to have early ascendancy.
The tide slowly started to turn, through scrum dominance, with Ben Manning, Sam Laurie and Chris Simon gaining the upper hand on their rivals.
Irish Ferrari, Callum Crawford-Walker, who had demonstrated the direct hard running the Dolphins' needed the week prior, opened the proceedings followed by lively fullback, Memphis McBride finding space on the outside to score a smart try.
The first half finished 14-8 after the Clams scored a smart rolling maul try after their line-out wizard, Nick Driessen had won a line out close to the Dolphins line.
The message was simple from coach Blake Polson, 'stick to our non-negotiables, seal off the ruck and play direct'.
His words must have struck a chord, as it all started to click.
Mercurial number 10, Corby Delaforce combined well with scrum half, Liam Brady to move the pods around and the backs hit their lines, making regular in-roads through the Clams' defence.
By the time referee, Mick Wooster had blown the final whistle, Crawford-Walker had crossed three more times and the score had quickly moved to 47-8.
The Dolphins were again low on troops however they've been able to adopt a next man up mentality where anyone can come in and be trusted to get the job done.
With the season proper over, they'll need to reset and focus on the first final against reigning premiers, the Wauchope Thunder.
