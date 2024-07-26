Great Lakes Advocate
Skaters roll away with $7900 for equipment

By Staff Reporters
July 26 2024 - 6:00pm
Tanya Thompson presents a grant cheque to Great Skates Roller Derby League players. Picture supplied.
A $7900 NSW Local Sport Grant will give a group of enthusiastic sporting women more opportunities to jam and block their way more economically around a roller derby arena.

