Skaters roll away with $7900 for equipment

A $7900 NSW Local Sport Grant will give a group of enthusiastic sporting women more opportunities to jam and block their way more economically around a roller derby arena.
The money was given to the Great Lakes Roller Derby League to help them secure a skate equipment library.
League public officer, Adrienne Green said the grant would make roller derby more inclusive and accessible to all.
"This grant will allow us to offer access to essential gear without upfront costs," she said.
"With this project, Great Skates Roller Derby League hopes to encourage more people to join the roller derby community, ensuring that financial limitations do not prevent anyone from participating."
Member for Myall Lakes, Tanya Thompson visited derby league headquarters, Great Lakes Aquatic and Sporting Centre to deliver the good news.
"Great Lakes Roller Derby League will use this funding to establish a skate equipment library that will provide a range of gear that individuals can borrow," Mrs Thompson said.
"The library will make roller derby more accessible in the Great Lakes Manning region by reducing financial barriers for current and new participants," she said.
If you'd like to get involved - email greatskatesrollerderby@gmail.com for more information.
Photo: Tanya Thompson MP presenting grant cheque to Great Skates Roller Derby League players.
