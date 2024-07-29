Safety before beauty, beachfront fence earmarked for replacement

Following two recent incidents involving injury to children after they had fallen through fencing along Forster Main Beach, MidCoast Council will investigate replacing the ageing structure.
Historic photographs indicate the 280 metre long fence was installed in the 1950s or earlier.
The fence had been maintained, firstly by Great Council, and more recently MidCoast Council over the years, however the harsh coastal environment had seen the structure decline to the extent it was no longer fit for purpose and posed a risk to the community.
But, the new structure will be 'temporary'.
In December 2018 council endorsed the Forster Main Beach Master plan, which included removing the fence and constructing tiered access from the promenade to the beach - similar to the Tuncurry Rockpool.
The project would cost council more than $6 million.
The annual open space capital renewal budget is only $150,000 and this is not sufficient to cover large renewal costs such as this, asset manager supervisor, Kris Koch reported to councillors attending the July monthly ordinary meeting last Wednesday, July 24.
"This budget is already fully allocated for smaller essential renewals to open space assets."
What's unfortunate is that council has received a personal injury report of a child falling through the fence and we also heard of a second incident- Jeremy Miller
Paul Sandilands shared that as a youngster he used to swing off the fence.
The materials use in the original fence have been excellent because basically it is only starting to fall to bits now, Cr Sandilands said.
"I doubt very much we will get a fence that will last that long."
Jeremy Miller agreed the fence had reached the end of its serviceable life.
"I have to say this one annoys me a little bit because it is a fence which has been there since the 1950s against one of the great vistas in our Barrington Coast area; this probably is one of the most photographed places in our region," Cr Miller said.
"What's unfortunate is that council has received a personal injury report of a child falling through the fence and we also heard of a second incident," he said.
"Once we've been informed of those sorts of incidents if we don't do something about it then we open ratepayers up to a very expensive lawsuit.
"I will be very interested to see whatever fence is made safe that it is also nice to look at."
