Nurses rally for pay increase, better conditions and a bit of respect

Nurses and midwives have rallied outside Manning Base Hospital, Taree in support of fair pay and a call for respect from the state government.
About 50 local off-duty members of the NSW Nurses and Midwives Association (NSWNMA) joined colleagues from across the state on Tuesday, July 23 to demand a 15 per cent wage increase and a change to conditions they say are causing an exodus of staff within the industry.
NSWNMA Manning Base Hospital branch steward, Keryn Yarnold described it as a situation causing dismay and frustration to those on the front lines of community health.
"Everywhere in healthcare is struggling, but especially with our nurses," she said.
"(We are) the lowest paid across the whole country, and despite the work that we have to do - which crosses over all domains of health - to not be valued as such a vital part of the healthcare community, it's really disheartening."
Rallies also were held at John Hunter, Maitland, Belmont, Morisset, Singleton and Muswellbrook hospitals with the NSWNMA citing a need to "fix the staffing crisis in the public health system, and to stop nurses and midwives leaving the industry or moving interstate for better pay and conditions".
A point of contention amongst NSWNMA members is what they see as a diminished view of their contributions compared with other front-line workers, such as paramedics and firefighters.
A significant component of this difference is attributed to the fact nursing and midwifery are traditionally, and still predominantly, female vocations.
"While we're not ruling out the fact that both genders work in both industries, you can't deny the fact that there is a predominance in terms of gender," Ms Yarnold said.
"We work just as hard as any of those other services but it's not reflected; we have families, we have people we want to go home to safely.
"Under-staffing means we have patients that are left without care; that causes frustration, it causes panic, and it causes aggression."
Organisers claim that one offshoot of staff shortages is that it leads to patient frustration at waiting times, leading some to physically assault staff struggling to cover patient intake.
A 2020 study by the School of Nursing and Midwifery, University of Technology, Sydney, stated that of the more than 3400 members of the NSWNMA who took part in the survey, 47 per cent had experienced an episode of violence in the week prior to completing the survey.
Most (79.3 per cent) had experienced violence in the previous six months.
We can't continue like this, but in a small town community we need every nurse we've got, so we need help and we need it fast.- NSWNMA Manning Base Hospital branch steward, Keryn Yarnold
Where violence had been encountered, the number of episodes ranged from one to 100, although most reported between one and 20. Alarmingly, 63 of those surveyed had experienced more than 80 episodes of violence.
Taree Community Nurses delegate, Christine Stewart said violence perpetrated against staff while trying to assist those in need was an added hazard to what was already a demanding job.
"Every nurse deals with violence, whether it be patients coming into emergency department, mental health patients, or just patients that are particularly distressed," she said.
"Unfortunately the environment we work in, people are under stress and unfortunately it's us they take it out on."
When contacted for comment, a NSW Government spokesperson said in a statement: "The negotiations are still in their early stages and eight negotiation meetings have been held between NSW Health and the NSW Nurses and Midwives' Association since a log of claims was served in May 2024.
"As always, we will work closely and constructively with workers and their unions."
