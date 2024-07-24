Great Lakes Advocate
Great Lakes Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Mid-Coast Mains is coming to a main street near you

By Staff Reporters
Updated July 24 2024 - 7:18pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Budget-busting, family friendly fun is coming to three towns across the Mid-Coast LGA (local government area) later this year after council secured a Transport for NSW Open Streets program grant.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.