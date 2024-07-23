'Traumatic sight': man attacked by 'quite large shark' at North Shore Beach

Police have confirmed a 23-year-old Port Macquarie man has been attacked by "quite a large shark" while surfing at North Shore Beach and has suffered "significant injuries to his right leg".
Mid North Coast Police District chief inspector ,Stuart Campbell said a passerby came to the surfer's aid and applied a makeshift tourniquet until emergency services arrived.
"At this stage, investigations appear that he was surfing alone," he said.
Inspector Campbell described the scene as "traumatic" and that police were working with the Department of Primary Industries (DPI) to locate the shark and identify its type.
He said the man's family had been informed.
He said that police had "seized a number of exhibits in relation to the attack and they would be taken back to Port Macquarie Police Station".
A NSW Ambulance spokesperson said paramedics were called to the scene around 11am on Tuesday, July 23, after reports that a man had been bitten by a shark.
He was transported to Port Macquarie Base Hospital for further treatment.
In response to the shark attack, North Shore Beach has been closed, and police are on-site.
Port Macquaire lifeguards said in a social media post the beaches between North Shore and Lighthouse Beach (Tacking Point) would remain closed for at least 24 hours.
In April, the Port Macquarie Hastings Council unanimously passed a motion to explore the introduction of an Emergency Signage Coding System after a campaign by local shark attack survivor Toby Begg.
Upon receiving feedback, the council will request the state government consider a state-wide Emergency Response Signage Coding System similar to what has been implemented in Western Australia and Victoria.
