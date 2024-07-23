Great Lakes Advocate
Great Lakes Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Updated

'Traumatic sight': man attacked by 'quite large shark' at North Shore Beach

Ruby Pascoe
Mardi Borg
Emily Walker
By Ruby Pascoe, Mardi Borg, and Emily Walker
· Updated July 23 2024 - 3:00pm, first published 2:59pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Police have confirmed a 23-year-old Port Macquarie man has been attacked by "quite a large shark" while surfing at North Shore Beach and has suffered "significant injuries to his right leg".

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ruby Pascoe

Ruby Pascoe

Senior Journalist

Mardi Borg

Mardi Borg

Journalist

Emily Walker

Emily Walker

Journalist

Reporter at Macleay Argus and Port Macquarie News.

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.