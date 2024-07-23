Pacific Highway opens for northbound traffic following four vehicle pile-up

UPDATE:
The Pacific Highway has been opened to northbound traffic following a four vehicle crash at Possum Brush Road earlier today, Tuesday, July 23.
However, with all northbound lanes remain closed a contra flow is in place on the southbound side of the highway to allow traffic in both directions to pass the crash site at the same time.
According to information posted by motorists using the Pacific Highway, one of the vehicles was towing a caravan.
Motorists are advised to allow extra travel time in the area.
Emergency services and traffic crews remain on site.
EARLIER:
Northbound lanes on the Pacific Highway near Possum Brush Road, have been closed following a multi-vehicle crash earlier today.
Motorists in light vehicles are being diverted onto Failford Road to then use The Lakes Way to rejoin the Pacific Highway.
However, the diversion is not suitable for heavy vehicles.
According to Live Traffic the accident, involving four vehicles, occurred just before noon today, Tuesday, July 23.
Emergency services are at the scene, and people are believed to be trapped in the vehicle(s).
Traffic is heavy, so motorists are advised to allow extra travel time.
Motorists should also follow the directions of emergency services and traffic crews on site.
All southbound lanes of the Pacific Highway remain open.
