Great Lakes Advocate
Great Lakes Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Free

Pacific Highway opens for northbound traffic following four vehicle pile-up

By Staff Reporters
Updated July 23 2024 - 3:02pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A motorist caught up in the road closure captured this image of the Westpac Rescue Helicopter flying to the scene this afternoon. Picture Facebook.
A motorist caught up in the road closure captured this image of the Westpac Rescue Helicopter flying to the scene this afternoon. Picture Facebook.

UPDATE:

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.