All is ready for annual Runfest

ENTRIES are open for one of the major events on the Great Lakes sporting calendar, the Runfest Forster-Tuncurry.
This will be conducted on Sunday, August 18.
There will be seven races on the program for the serious and not-so-serious runners.
The biggest test of fitness and endurance will again be the Treble Bridge Buster.
Here runners complete the half marathon, 10 kilometre and five kilometre events.
The combined distance of the buster is 36.1 kilometres and includes 10 runs over the Forster-Tuncurry bridge.
Forster's Aaron Eichner is the defending champions.
He won in 2023 in a time of two hours 18.06.
The names of all finishers are added to the Treble Bridge Buster honour roll.
Other runs include the kids three kilometre fun run, five kilometre run, 10 kilometre run and a half marathon.
All events courses take in the foreshore areas of both towns and bridge.
Around 2000 entrants usually contest the Runfest which has been blessed by fine weather in just about every year it has been conducted.
