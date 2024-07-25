Great Lakes Advocate
Great Lakes Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
What's on

All is ready for annual Runfest

MM
By Mick McDonald
July 26 2024 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Competitors in last year's RunFest Forster-Tuncurry. Picture Scott Calvin
Competitors in last year's RunFest Forster-Tuncurry. Picture Scott Calvin

ENTRIES are open for one of the major events on the Great Lakes sporting calendar, the Runfest Forster-Tuncurry.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.