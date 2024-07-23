Coast in hunt for more players

FOOTBALL Mid North Coast will need more players for the two senior grades in the Northern NSW Women's Premier League next year.
The zone, playing as Mid Coast Football, has only fielded a first grade side this season.
"I don't think Northern NSW will let us go with one team again,'' Football Mid North Coast chairman, Lance Fletcher said.
"We were very lucky to get away with that this year," Mr Fletcher said.
"So we'll start working on building up our player numbers," he said.
Mid Coast sits in last place in the women's premier league first grade competition, although the side still has catch-up games to play.
Eight sides play in the premier league, with Mid Coast the only one not based in the Newcastle-Hunter area.
Mid Coast draws on players from throughout the Football Mid North Coast area and also from Coffs Harbour.
Coast faces a tough test this Saturday when they tackle competition leaders Maitland in Maitland.
