Hawks flat at old boys reunion match

FORSTER-Tuncurry failed to deliver in front of two premiership winning teams when beaten by Wingham 20-6 in the Group Three Rugby League game played in icy conditions at Tuncurry.
This was the club's Old Boys day and featured a reunion of the premiership winning teams of 1994 and 2004.
Coach, Robbie Payne said injuries again played a part against the Tigers.
"I lost a couple of key players early in the game, although I know Wingham also had injuries,'' Payne said.
"But with 25 minutes left we were out of subs.
"Will Clifton (hooker) has a lower leg problem and that happened early. Hayden Bolt suffered an ankle injury early.
"Wing's been my nemesis position this year, because you just don't carry them on the bench.''
The Hawks didn't control the football and conceded too many soft penalties.
"We were very flat for Old Boys day. It was a poor performance really,'' Payne added.
Despite the cold and windy conditions Payne said there was a strong crowd in attendance.
"The Old Boys were there, they weren't as vocal as I expected, but we didn't give them anything to cheer about,'' Payne said.
He said prop, Trem Sanbrook was solid as was co-prop, Bailey Scott.
Tom Varty turned in a typically hard working performance at second row.
"Trem had an average game the previous week but he bounced back against Wingham,'' Payne said.
He said generally the forwards have been strong for the Hawks this year.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.