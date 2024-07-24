Avoid the spoon

FORSTER-Tuncurry rugby league players will have a brief break from training this week as they look to avoid the Group Three wooden spoon.
A 20-6 loss to Wingham in windy conditions last Saturday night and Taree City's upset 42-6 thrashing of Port City on Sunday leaves the Hawks in last spot, a point shy of Taree.
Forster Tuncurry coach, Robbie Payne said last could be decided when the Hawks tackle Taree at Taree in round 14 on August 24.
This will be the Hawks' final game of the year.
The Bulls do have another match in hand, a deferred game against Port Sharks scheduled for the following weekend, but they would be at long odds to win that.
We need good performances in the next few weeks, but we need some fresh bodies as well.- Forster coach, Robbie Payne
The Hawks have this weekend off, as they don't have any deferred games to play.
This was originally included in the draw as a spare weekend for first and reserve grades and women's league tag, although the under 18s play Port City at Lake Cathie.
"We need good performances in the next few weeks, but we need some fresh bodies as well,'' Payne said.
"Not playing this weekend will give us a chance to recover, so we didn't train on Tuesday night.
"We need the boys to freshen up mentally and physically. Some of them are getting really emotionally affected after these losses.
"They're passionate about it, which is good, but we also have to consider player welfare, because after all, it's only a game of footy.''
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.