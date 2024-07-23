Dolphins miss major semi

FORSTER Tuncurry will finalise the Lower North Coast Rugby Union season-proper against Old Bar at Gloucester this Saturday, July 27.
The Dolphins are at best a slim chance of grabbing second spot, injured captain-coach Blake Polson said, after they were beaten 17-14 by minor premiers, Wallamba at Nabiac last Saturday.
There was also further bad news on the injury front for the Dolphins, with second row, Rowan Garnsey dislocating his shoulder.
He's unlikely to play again this season, adding to the side's lengthy list of injured players.
He'll join Polson on the sidelines.
Polson is recovering from an ankle injury sustained last match against Manning Ratz. Polson said it appears the Dolphins will finish in third place, although results this weekend will be crucial.
"There's a minute chance we could still grab second,'' Polson said.
"We'd need to earn a bonus point and still probably need other results to go our way," he said.
"The work we should have done to secure that (second place), well, we let ourselves down on the weekend.
"You can cross your fingers, but in the end you have to do the work.''
Old Bar can't make the finals and will be backing up from Tuesday night's clash against Manning Ratz.
"That would have been a tough assignment for them,'' Polson said.
He said the Dolphins put in the effort against Wallamba but were again plagued by a lack of personnel. This had been an on-going problem for the club this season.
It was close all the way and a pretty good game, but in the end Wallamba just wanted it a bit more than us.- Captain-coach Blake Polson
"We were short of cattle again, a couple of players couldn't get there.
"We played with 14 at one stage.
"It was close all the way and a pretty good game, but in the end Wallamba just wanted it a bit more than us.''
Polson said the Dolphins would be as close to full strength as they could expect this weekend. He'd like to be in a position to rest a couple of players leading into the semi-final to avoid a risk of further injuries.
"But we don't have enough blokes to do that,'' he added
The Bulls look set to finish minor premiers and this means the semi-finals will be played at Nabiac.
All semi-finals in the men's and women's 10s competitions are played at the minor premiers' home ground.
Winner of the men's major semi-final will also earn the right to host the grand final.
Loser of the game will be at home for the preliminary final.
The Dolphins look set to play Wauchope in the minor semi.
"Nabiac's not too bad if we have to go there,'' Polson said,
"It's only half an hour away.''
Polson hasn't given up all hope of figuring somewhere if the Dolphins can go deep into the finals series.
"There's a tiny, slim chance,'' he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.