Fall in council staff turnover

In the 12 months to June 2024 MidCoast Council had a staff turnover rate of 13.04 per cent, considerably down on the previous year (2022-23) which was 18.76 per cent.
The figures include aged care provider, MidCoast Assist, which winds up its association with council later this year.
Council turnover rates in previous years were 13.09 per cent (2020-21) and 16.22 per cent (2021-22).
In 2022-23 Local Government NSW reported the industry-wide turnover rate was 18 per cent, MidCoast Council corporate services director, Steve Embry said.
Mr Embry was presenting the information to councillors before the start of this week's July ordinary meeting following a question from Peter Epov.
Cr Epov was asking council staff if they could confirm how many full-time staff were employed from July 1, 2024 and if these figures included MidCoast Assist staff.
He also asked how many staff had left council in the financial years, 2020-21, 2021-22 and 2022-23.
The question of how many staff have left across three financial years does not define whether this request is for full time staff only, full-time equivalent staff or included casual staff, Mr Embry said.
As a result, the information provided is staff turnover using full-time equivalent staff, which is all full time and part-time staff calculated to a full-time equivalent value, he said.
As at 30 June 2024, Council employed a full-time equivalent workforce of 918.8 employees.
All figures include MidCoast Assist.
