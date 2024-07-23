Community generosity helps Chelsea in her epic battle

Forget about the final score which saw the Forster Tuncurry Hawks seniors tumble to Wingham, 20-6, Sunday's combined heritage round and fundraiser for Chelsea Brown was a huge success.
The auction of commemorative jerseys and a host of raffles, which were held during and after play, raised more than $6380 for the young mother, who has been diagnosed with another bout of cancer.
"Chelsea and her family were incredibly grateful," Hawks spokesperson, Maddie Troth said.
"The family has always been present in our community and we wanted to do as much as we could," Maddie said.
"Many thanks to all the local businesses, the community and our committee for all their help and donations."
It was only fitting, with the old boys coming back, to hold this fundraiser, Maddie said.
Maddie paid tribute to Chelsea who attended for the entire day and into the evening.
"On behalf of Kel, Chelsea and myself, we would like to graciously thank the Hawks seniors , Hawks juniors all the local businesses and Hawks supporters for the support you all have given Chelsea and my family over the last few months; it has been overwhelming for us," dad Al posted on Facebook
"It really shows how great the rugby league community and family really are, and we are honoured to be part of it."
Twenty-five-year-old Chelsea 'celebrated' her 21st birthday with a her first cancer diagnosis, and late last year her 'miracle' baby, Isla Mae was born.
However, earlier this month Chelsea attended hospital complaining of stomach pains, showing signs of a lump.
She was sent home to take Panadol with the diagnosis of scar tissue, only to return the next day by ambulance in agony.
The cancer had returned.
Friends have set up a GoFundMe page to help Chelsea while she receives treatment, while mum Kel will dye her hair pink to support her daughter.
"So so so incredibly grateful for everything that this club (Forster Tuncurry Hawks) has done not only for me, but for my whole family as well," Chelsea posted on Facebook.
"We are so thankful to have such an amazing sporting team ."
