Southern United starts an exhausting run of games

SOUTHERN United begins an exhausting run of matches in the Football Newcastle Zone 2 competition from Saturday.
The Ospreys will be on the road to Newcastle to meet Bolwarra Lorn this weekend. This will be the start of a weekend-midweek schedule leading into the playoffs. Training sessions will be at a minimum due to the playing program as the Ospreys battle to earn a spot in the final five.
"I've told our players now as we enter a period where training sessions will be few and far between, that selections will be performance based, as well as looking at match loading, and the video footage of each match we play won't lie,'' coach Jonathon Newman said.
"We still have to target three points from every match we play from here on in.''
A lack of recent match play was evident when the Ospreys went down to Cooks Hill 1-0 in a game played in near gale-force winds at Tuncurry. This was the club's first game in three weeks due to postponements caused by closed fields.
"It wasn't a great day for us in all grades,'' Newman admitted.
"Conditions were pretty difficult from early in the day. We went down 0-1 in third grade, had a 4-4 draw in reserve grade and then lost 0-1 in first grade, on the back of a very underwhelming performance.
"The wind had a very direct influence on the only goal scored in the first grade encounter, with a throw in by us being blown into the path of a Cooks Hill player, who immediately fed one of his team mates in behind the defence.
"They took their chance well.''
Newman said the Ospreys failed to capitalise on scoring opportunities in the first half.
"We had several good chances to equalise, particularly when their keeper pulled off a great save from a Lachlan France free kick, but we all too often rushed the final pass, or chose the wrong option,'' he said.
"In the second half we basically set up camp in their half and the injection of Jake Camilleri and Tommy Elder, then Blake Harrison and Blake Barnes-Riddell really lifted us.
"I thought we had grabbed at least a share of the points when Jake Camilleri played France in to a 1 v 1 with the keeper, but instead of burying the finish as he normally does the ball rolled wide of the mark.''
While admitting it was a disappointing result, Newman said the Ospreys looked short of match practice.
"That's something we're going to get in buckets in the next few weeks,'' he said.
The competition ladder has Southern United in sixth place on 13 points. However, the Ospreys have only played nine games. Fifth placed North United Wolves are on 24 points from 14 games.
Saturday's opponent, Bolwarra Lorn are also on 13 points and have played 12 matches.
