Forster little athletes' huge potential

James Turner, Daniel Lawton and Tarli Black are just a handful of names from Forster Tuncurry Athletics Club who have enjoyed success in the sporting arena.
Representing the area at state, national and international levels these sporting heroes have given hope to the next generation of athletes to aspire to greatness in their chosen field.
For what has been a rather successful athletics season for the club, two members have caught the attention of Little Athletics NSW talent scouts and offered spots in its elite athletics programs for further development opportunities.
Fifteen-year-old Jasmine Lette, who competes in the multi class events, has been offered an opportunity to attend the Coles Little Athletics national camp at the Gold Coast Performance Centre in August.
This will bring together the nation's top athletes under the guidance of Olympic gold medallist ,Glynis Nunn OAM.
Following in the footsteps of our area's most successful para athlete, James Turner who is in the Australia Hall of Fame and was an Olympic and world champion gold medallist, Jasmine has a fantastic opportunity to make her own legacy in the para athlete world.
Ella McDonald, who has excelled during the last two seasons, particularly in high jump with consecutive state gold medals and a national silver, has been offered a place in the NSW Little Athletics Leap Program which brings the state's best 12-year-old old females into two camps at the NSW Institute of Sport for Development similar to the principles of the national camp.
Under the guidance of Dan Lawton, another well known local high jumper, Ella has certainly jumped to the stars.
But, to enable these budding champions reach their goals and perform to their best, they need your help.
Forster Tuncurry Athletics Club is also seeking community support to assist the families with the burgeoning costs in sending these athletes to their respective camps.
Inquiries can be directed to the Forster Tuncurry Athletics Facebook page or email vpftac@gmail.com
