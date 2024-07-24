Pathfinders to provide 24/7 services to children in out-of-home care

Out-of-home care provider, Pathfinders has secured funding to deliver 24 hours a day services to children in out-of home care who are recovering from the most severe forms of trauma, neglect, abuse or adversity.
The Intensive Therapeutic Care (ITC) service is for children over 12 years of age with complex needs and challenging behaviours who are either unable to be supported in foster care, or require specialised and intensive supports to maintain stability in their care arrangements.
Pathfinders, CEO Alan Brennan, said the program would be delivered in its 12 homes in NSW, including Taree and Forster.
"Each of the homes will have a house manager and a core team of part-time staff who will work alongside the children's broader support networks including schools, medical and health teams, community and culture organisations, families and disability providers," Mr Brennan said.
"We have employed two therapeutic specialists to supervise the program over the New England and Mid North Coast regions and all staff involved in delivering the program have undertaken additional training in therapeutic care."
Mr Brennan said Pathfinders recognised that in many cases traditional approaches to residential care did not effectively meet the requirements of these young people.
"We have invested in staff development and the purchase of properties so we can provide a consistent approach to rostering, safe and secure housing, upgrade staff qualifications and create a home-like environment - all of which underpin the ITC program as a starting point for success," he said.
The ITC service is designed as a temporary measure where children's needs become less intensive and they are able to transition to other forms of placement, however there is no limit on the length of time children can stay in the program.
The contract will be up for renewal in 2027.
"It is our long-term goal to expand the program into other areas where we offer out-of-home care," Mr Brennan said.
Funding for the project is provided by the Department of Communities and Justice.
