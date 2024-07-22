Eco-friendly home to make its way to Smiths Lake under police escort

When Alison Sims and Tom Scerbo bought a plot of land in Smiths Lake back in 2019, the couple planned to take advantage of the beautiful setting and build a holiday home on the site.
However, following their marriage at Elizabeth Beach the following year, and the 2021 birth of daughter, Amalie Scerbo, these plans changed.
What began as a simple idea evolved into a passion project as we began to explore the possibilities, Tom said.
What was a holiday home became a proper home to raise our child in, he said.
"We made a wish list of the things we cared about - something that would be smart, beautiful and sustainable with the smallest possible footprint."
The result was a prototype for a new way of building and the placement of a new eco-home on First Ridge Road this Tuesday, July 23.
Designed by architect and interior designer, Tom, the prefabricated house was constructed in Sydney.
Along with a full police escort from Bulahdelah, the house will be transported in three parts along The Lakes Way to its new Smiths Lake site on two trucks before being place into position by a 120-tonne crane.
"The entire process is expected to be completed within a few hours," Alison said.
For the past 10 years Tom has been running a specialist interior design firm, enabling him to 'have a fresh take on architecture'.
During the pandemic I spent 18 months studying and learning from the people I respected the most in the field of sustainable building in Australia, Germany and Austria, Tom said.
"I've learned about the latest construction technologies, but also about the right philosophical angle toward sustainability.
"What role should the construction industry play in the decarbonisation of our society?
"The outcome is a home that costs the same to build than any average house, but feels much, much better to live in"
Timber used in the build has been sustainably sourced in Australia, while the structure is bushfire rated BAL 29 allowing the occupants to have a native hardwood timber finish.
With an estimated lifespan of 80-100 years, the house has been designed for deconstruction.
"Because the technologies and materials we are choosing, we are designing our building so that it can be easily and affordably disassembled at the end of its life.
"Even the foundations are an innovative system that can be removed off the ground, leaving no material trace and no scars behind."
The action will start on site from 8am on Tuesday, July 23.
