Marine Rescue Forster Tuncurry attend seven search and rescue missions

Marine Rescue Forster Tuncurry successfully undertook seven search and rescue missions during June.
Across the state, volunteers completed their second busiest June with crews undertaking 237 search and rescue missions, down 25 per cent on the record 315 responses recorded in June 2023.
Of last month's 237 search and rescue missions, 82 were emergency responses while volunteer crews safely returned 468 people to shore.
Marine Rescue NSW Commissioner Alex Barrell said people heeded the safety advice and education last month with unfavourable weather conditions at times restricting opportunities to enjoy the state's waterways.
"It is vitally important that boaters continue to monitor the weather and only go out when conditions permit," Commissioner Barrell said.
"Boaters can access weather updates and maritime safety alerts on the free Marine Rescue NSW app, they should also Log On via the app or VHF channel 16 so that our team of dedicated volunteers can monitor their safe return.
"Boaters should regularly check their vessel's engine and battery, have enough fuel with some in reserve, carry the correct safety equipment and always wear a lifejacket."
Last month, 5300 vessels Logged On with Marine Rescue NSW while the device's radio operators managed 17,178 calls.
Greater Sydney region volunteers completed a state high 86 search and rescue missions in June while the Monaro region (Batemans Bay to Eden and inland on the Alpine Lakes and Moama) had its quietest June on record with two responses.
The previous quietest June for the Monaro region was in 2016 and 2015 when crews completed five missions.
Along the Mid North Coast (Woolgoolga, Coffs Harbour, Nambucca, Trial Bay, Lord Howe Island, Port Macquarie, Camden Haven, Crowdy Harrington and Forster Tuncurry) 25 search and rescue missions were undertaken including 13 emergency responses with 48 people safely returned to shore across all nine units.
Number of search and rescue missions in locations of highest demand: Port Macquarie 9, Forster Tuncurry 7, Coffs Harbour 5.
A cat and his faithful companion was one of the seven successful missions undertaken by Forster Tuncurry in late June.
The 12 metre Sail mono required assistance after its motor stopped 1.5 nautical miles out of the harbour entrance.
