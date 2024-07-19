Funding boost for Marine Rescue

A $12,000 state government grant will provide important communication upgrades for Forster Tuncurry Marine Rescue.
"This grant comes at a time when our six, 10-year-old laptops used for training volunteers and ongoing education purposes, have reached the end of their serviceable life - utilising operating systems that can no longer be supported," unit commander, Geoff Anderson said.
"The grant will allow us to purchase new laptops and peripherals like keyboards and mice," Mr Anderson said.
"The remaining funds will upgrade equipment, including computer RAM and monitors in the radio room - used by our volunteers who monitor and interact with the boating public for their safety at sea," he said.
Member for Myall Lakes, Tanya Thompson said the funding, allocated under the community building partnership program, would boost the volunteer organisation that provided an essential service to the community.
"Our Forster Tuncurry Marine Rescue volunteers are saving lives on the water every day; I am pleased that this investment will enhance their ability to train volunteers and coordinate rescue operations effectively," Mrs Thompson said.
"I congratulate the entire Marine Rescue team on their successful funding application, these communication upgrades will make a huge difference to the entire team.," she said.
Marine Rescue is always looking for volunteers.
Visit www.marine-rescue.com.au/volunteer/ if you would like to become involved.
