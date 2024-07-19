Great Lakes Advocate
Funding boost for Marine Rescue

By Staff Reporters
July 19 2024 - 12:00pm
Tanya Thompson (centre) hands over the $12,000 to Geoff Anderson and Rod Percival. Picture supplied.
A $12,000 state government grant will provide important communication upgrades for Forster Tuncurry Marine Rescue.

