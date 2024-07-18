Great Lakes Advocate
Grant delivers new fence for Nabiac preschool

By Staff Reporters
July 18 2024 - 6:00pm
Tanya Thompson delivered the cheque to a delighted Karen Potts. Picture supplied.
Nabiac and District Preschool students are now much safer thanks to a $24,000 state government grant which has been put towards erecting a new fence.

