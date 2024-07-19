Pacific Palms Community Centre upgrade nearing completion

Clearing of all debris/foliage from the war memorial and north (tennis) car park.

Planting native flora to brighten war memorial, paving of the front area and stepping stones to flag poles, laid bark, trimmed down all trees and foliage.

Removal of sand and pouring of a Softfall for the playground area, adding a rocker

Painted all internal - skirts/arch's, main hall, foyer, kitchen, stores, amenities

Replacement of all toilet seats and cisterns in the hall and tennis facility

The pergola has been extended and gutter guarding installed

The kitchen has been replaced and store room flooring installed