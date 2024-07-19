Great Lakes Advocate
Great Lakes Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Pacific Palms Community Centre upgrade nearing completion

By Staff Reporters
July 19 2024 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A half million dollar plus makeover of the Pacific Palms Community Centre is nearing completion.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.