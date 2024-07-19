Pacific Palms Community Centre upgrade nearing completion

A half million dollar plus makeover of the Pacific Palms Community Centre is nearing completion.
Monies to undertake the work cam from the federal government's Local Roads and Community Infrastructure program.
Inspecting the upgraded facilities with MidCoast Council representatives, Member for Lyne, David Gillespie said the building was an important community facility which catered for many uses.
I'm delighted works in the centre are now complete, Dr Gillespie said.
"MidCoast Council has been working with the various local groups who use the centre to undertake this upgrade and develop a long-term plan to improve the facilities," he said.
"I'd like to take this opportunity to again congratulate the volunteers at the Pacific Palms Community Centre and MidCoast Council and their work to complete this important local upgrade."
Work completed to date include:
MidCoast Council senior project manager, Scott Trotter said remaining work around the centre to be undertaken as part of phase two of the project included asphalting to and widening the road, sealing of the car parks and additional stormwater and drainage works.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.