Massive refurbishment continues at Reflections Hawks Nest

By Staff Reporters
July 18 2024 - 12:00pm
A LARGE outdoor heated pool, native gardens and a cultural trail will soon take shape at Reflections Hawks Nest, alongside a refurbishment of park amenities, after MidCoast Council approved a development application (DA).

