Massive refurbishment continues at Reflections Hawks Nest

A LARGE outdoor heated pool, native gardens and a cultural trail will soon take shape at Reflections Hawks Nest, alongside a refurbishment of park amenities, after MidCoast Council approved a development application (DA).
The $1.4 million, stage two refurbishment of the popular Hawks Nest holiday park follows the completion of the stage one park improvements in December 2023.
The $5.075m stage one refurbishment included 14 new contemporary cabins with solar power and recycled rainwater.
Two of the cabins are accessible (with ramps and all-access bathrooms) and six are dog-friendly (with lockable, enclosed decks).
Reflections Holidays is a category one Crown Land manager which looks after 40 holiday parks, unique properties and campgrounds in coastal and inland NSW and cares for 45 nature reserves in the same geographical footprint.
Reflections reinvests all profit into the parks and reserves in its care, and is the only holiday group in Australia that is a certified social enterprise.
Reflections CEO, Nick Baker, said the second stage of improvements at Reflections Hawks Nest would make the park a sought-after location, alongside its nearby "sister park" at Reflections Jimmys Beach.
We know that the pool at Jimmys Beach is a highlight for many of our guests and we're really thrilled to offer the same option at Hawks Nest, particularly in peak periods.- Reflections CEO, Nick Baker
"Whether camping at a powered or unpowered site, or staying in one of our premium cabins, guests will have access to this heated pool year-round and be able to enjoy new amenities and native gardens which are beautifully landscaped, all near Bennetts Beach," Mr Baker said.
"We know that the pool at Jimmys Beach is a highlight for many of our guests and we're really thrilled to offer the same option at Hawks Nest, particularly in peak periods."
Set for completion in early 2025, the pool is 7.7-metres wide and 18-metres in length, shaped like a bow tie and with a long underwater "bench" on one side.
Reflections Holidays is the only holiday group in Australia that is a certified social enterprise.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.