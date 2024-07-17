Project to assist Indigenous women enter the workforce

A project which has been designed to benefit women living along the Mid-Coast has been announced by Community Resources.
RENEW (rejuvenating employment, nurturing and empowering women) is about helping women who experience barriers entering or re-entering the workforce.
The program has been made possible through funding from the NSW Government.
The RENEW Project will address the needs of women experiencing complex and persistent barriers to employment, supporting them to increase work readiness and confidence and gain employment.
The project engages with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander women in the Forster-Tuncurry and Taree areas through a flexible and culturally safe program that includes training, employment and mentoring.
Over a 12 month period, five local Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander women will receive wrap-around support to achieve qualifications and lasting employment.
"The NSW Government is pleased to fund Community Resources Limited's RENEW Project as part of our Return to Work Pathways Program grant," Minister for Women, Jodie Harrison said.
"The RENEW Project will support Aboriginal women in the Forster-Tuncurry region to gain confidence and build on-the-job skills, helping them transition smoothly back to the workplace," she said.
"I look forward to seeing the results of this project.
"Our government is committed to the economic advancement and empowerment of women and girls in our state.
There is just nothing else like this program in our area.- Lisa Berry
"This grant does just that - supporting women who face intersecting barriers to workforce participation to become job-ready and secure sustainable employment."
General manager, Lisa Berry said she was delighted to receive this much-needed funding, which would enable her team to employ five women across community services: Homebase Youth Services, Helping Hands and Great Lakes and Manning Youth Homelessness Services.
"There is just nothing else like this program in our area," Ms Berry said.
"Traineeships in community services are limited," she said.
"This program has the potential to be life-changing for the women in this program."
Applications are now open.
Local Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander women are encouraged find out more and apply today through Seek.
