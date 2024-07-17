Great Lakes Advocate
Council

Residents invited to comment on council strategy

By Staff Reporters
July 17 2024 - 12:00pm
Mid-Coast residents are being invited to help shape a strategy for walk, cycle and trail-based activities across the region. Picture supplied
More than 83 per cent of residents who participated in a 2022 open spaces consultation said they walk in outdoor spaces, while 21 per cent they cycle on roads and bike paths.

