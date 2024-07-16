Safety warning for Barrington Tops ahead of forecast snow

Manning Great Lakes Police District has issued a safety reminder to members of the public planning to visit Barrington Tops this week.
ahead of forecast snow or sleet, and icy conditions across the Barrington Tops for this week.
The Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting a chance of snow or sleet accompanied by icy conditions for the Barrington Tops from tonight, Tuesday, July 16 through to Thursday night, accompanied by possibly strong winds.
While Barrington Tops Forest Road (linking Gloucester to Scone) is currently open, visitors are advised to exercise extreme care when driving in these conditions.
The predicted weather will make roads extremely slippery due to ice and possibly snow.
With strong winds, there is also potential for trees and branches to fall, posing a direct risk to visitors, and possibly blocking access into and out of the area.
Conditions will be monitored, and road closures may be put in place to ensure the safety of all users if required due to slippery, icy conditions.
It's vital that visitors planning a trip to the Barrington Tops are prepared for changing weather conditions, a police spokesperson said.
"Let someone know your plans before travelling; understand that mobile phone coverage is very limited in this remote area, and be aware that conditions on the sub-alpine plateau can change rapidly.
"All people entering remote areas should inform a family member or other responsible person of their travel plans and expected date and time of return."
As a minimum, visitors to the Barrington Tops should have:
Visitors wishing to see snow in a 2WD vehicle are best to choose a trip to Nowendoc/ Walcha, via the Thunderbolts Way.
