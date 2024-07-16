Man in 60s falls from roof

The Westpac Rescue Helicopter has airlifted a man from the Forster to John Hunter Hospital following a fall earlier today, Tuesday, July 16.
Aged in his 60s, the man was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics for injuries he sustained after falling from a ladder while working on a roof.
He was stabilised by the helicopter critical care medical team before flying from the Forster Sport Complex in Lake Street
No further information is available.
