Great Lakes Advocate
sport
Great Lakes Advocate's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Pirates say thanks to Hawks

MM
By Mick McDonald
July 17 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jordan Worboys all smiles after the first of his two tries against Taree City.
Jordan Worboys all smiles after the first of his two tries against Taree City.

OLD Bar Pirates praised the assistance they received from Forster-Tuncurry Rugby League Club in paving the way for last Saturday's Group Three Rugby League game to be transferred to the Harry Elliott Oval complex at Tuncurry.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.