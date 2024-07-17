Pirates say thanks to Hawks

OLD Bar Pirates praised the assistance they received from Forster-Tuncurry Rugby League Club in paving the way for last Saturday's Group Three Rugby League game to be transferred to the Harry Elliott Oval complex at Tuncurry.
The Pirates were scheduled to play Taree City at Old Bar Reserve, the club's home ground.
However, constant rain leading into the weekend meant the ground was closed and there was no guarantee it would have been opened last weekend.
"The club got on the front foot early and made arrangements to move the game to Tuncurry,'' first grade captain-coach Jordan Worboys said on last Friday's On The Bench segment.
He said the Pirates received every assistance from the Hawks to ensure the four grades went ahead so there was no postponement.
The move didn't worry the defending champions as they won the first grade match 62-6 against a depleted Taree City, with Worboys scoring two tries.
