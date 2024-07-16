Tigerettes the big improvers

TUNCURRY-Forster Tigerettes Black senior women was named Northern NSW Football team of the month for June.
The award is selected across all teams in all age groups and divisions.
Tgerettes Black finished the 2023 season on the bottom of the 13 team ladder with only one win out of 15 games and conceded more than 100 goals while only scoring five.
And this was an improvement on the previous year when they didn't win a match.
After nine games the Tigerettes are in sixth place in the 14 team Southern League with 17 points from five wins, two draws and two losses.
They have a positive goal difference.
Not only have they ticked off their original season goals but have now positioned themselves as serious semi finals contenders.
"It's their attitude,'' coach Peter Ragno said of his side's improvement.
They are fully engaged at training and just want to learn.- Tigerettes coach Peter Ragno
"They are fully engaged at training and just want to learn," he said.
"They have built such as fun and inclusive team culture that just makes everyone want to be actively involved.
"And I think most importantly this has expanded to off the field as well.
"They are very social together off the field and are attuned to picking up on when one of their team mates needs a lift and they are always there for each other to provide it.''
