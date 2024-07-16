Group forced to extend season

GROUP Three Rugby League directors have agreed to extend the season by a week, with the grand final now to be played on Saturday, September 28.
This follows a near-washout of games on July 6-7 when only one fixture went ahead, the Macleay Valley and Forster-Tuncurry clash at Verge Street Oval at Kempsey.
The remaining matches will be played on August 31/September 1.
This was originally to be the opening weekend of the finals series.
Group Three chief executive, Mal Drury said no other options were really discussed regarding the postponed games.
The only other possibility would be to play fixtures mid-week and clubs want to avoid that scenario due to the time factor.
Mr Drury said it would be impossible to play all the four grades on the one night.
"It would mean having to play two on a Tuesday night and the other two on a Thursday and that would be difficult,'' he said.
However, he said the group would 'be in a bind' if wet weather again interrupts the season.
