Ospreys must play 11 matches in six weeks

SOUTHERN United will now have to squeeze 11 matches in the final six weeks of the Football Newcastle Zone 2 season-proper.
This follows the postponement of last Saturday's game against Newcastle Croatia in Newcastle. The Ospreys are drawn to play Cooks Hill on Saturday at Tuncurry in what will be the club's first game for three weeks.
"This is intensely frustrating,'' first grade coach, Jonathon Newman said of the Newcastle Croatia deferral.
"We were contacted by Newcastle Croatia around mid-week, as they were looking to shift the fixture to Sunday, ostensibly to ensure the game could be assured of going ahead at a different venue.
"Unfortunately though we wouldn't have been able to field three teams that day.
"We did press for the fixture to go ahead as per the draw and on Wednesday the Newcastle council re-opened Pasadena Crescent Reserve field 2, so our expectations were the matches could go ahead.
"When Newcastle Croatia then asked for a delayed kick-off for the Saturday, we began to wonder what was going on.
"On Friday, after two days of being open with no rainfall recorded, Pasadena field 2 was marked as closed by Newcastle council and the game declared off on the Saturday morning.
"It was very hard for us to understand how this would occur.
We then chased around some of the clubs we have outstanding fixtures with but were not able to secure an alternative opponent, neither for the Sunday up here, where we might have had a chance of getting the three required teams, nor for a midweek fixture.''
This will be the last week the Ospreys will be able to train and then play as the club looks to clear the backlog.
Newman told the Advocate last week there had been no indication the season would be extended by Football Newcastle due to the number of postponed games.
"We are now faced with a season that has six weekends left and we need to play 11 matches,'' he said.
"Basically this will be the last week we train. From Saturday onwards we will play Saturday-Tuesday-Wednesday until the end of the regular season.''
There is one positive, Newman agreed.
"We have players with injuries that would have seen them out for six weeks now only missing two or three matches,'' he said
He added that Cooks Hill are a finals contender and will present a challenge for the Ospreys on Saturday.
"Cooks Hill will have the advantage of having played together more frequently than we have in the last few weeks.
"We'll have to draw on the confidence boost we received in toppling Stockton last time out, but by the time Saturday comes around we won't have played for three weeks."
