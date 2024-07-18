Two great teams honoured

THERE will be a later start to the Forster-Tuncurry/Wingham Group Three Rugby League games this Saturday, July 20 at the Harry Elliott Oval.
This will be the club's Heritage Round, a fundraiser for Chelsea Brown and a reunion of the premiership winning 1994 and 2004 teams.
Women's league tag will be underway from 12.30pm with women's tackle at 1.30pm. Under 18s kick-off at 2.45pm, reserve grade 3.45pm and first grade at 5pm.
Twenty-five-year-old Chelsea is fighting cancer.
Her father is on the club's committee while her brothers play for the Hawks.
"We'll be supporting Chelsea in anyway we can,'' Hawks coach, Robbie Payne said.
Forster's 1994 side, coached by Dennis Tutty, completed the season unbeaten before downing Wauchope in the grand final.
The club was awarded the Claytons Cup by the Country Rugby League as the most successful club that year in country football in what was a first for Group Three.
Forster went back-to-back in 1995 where they were again undefeated.
Tutty was again the coach and Group Three hall of famer, Greg Hill the captain.
David Elliott was coach of the 2004 team.
The previous year the Hawks were beaten by Wingham in the grand final at Wingham.
The Hawks made amends in what was a milestone year in 2004 when the grand final was played at Tuncurry for the first time.
Forster won 50-6, with Dean Basham named player of the match.
Troy Hilder, who was a member of the 1994 and 2004 sides was named Group Three player of the year in 2004.
The Hawks last grand final win was in 2011.
