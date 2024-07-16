Finals football will be a bonus for Hawks

FORSTER-Tuncurry coach, Robbie Payne said his side could exceed expectations by making the Group Three Rugby League final five this year.
The Hawks are at best an outside chance of playing finals football. However, Payne said the players showed enough in the 30-22 loss to the unbeaten Port Sharks last Sunday to suggest they were capable of being around for the end-of-season games.
"The main goal for me this year was to avoid the wooden spoon and not get a Mercy Rule,'' Payne said as the Hawks prepare to host Wingham on Saturday in the Heritage Round game.
"Anything else is a bonus for us.''
The NSW Rugby League Mercy Rule is applied when a team moves 60 points clear of their opponents. It was applied to a few of the Hawks games in 2023 in what was a horror season for the club. Payne has said repeatedly this year is part of a rebuilding phase for the Hawks.
Forster currently sits one point clear of last placed Taree City and four adrift of fifth placed Wingham.
"If we can jag a couple of wins in the remaining games, then you never know, we might still finish fifth. We played a better brand of footy last week against the Sharks,'' Payne said.
"That would have got us a victory most other weekends. We were again our own worst enemies at times, giving away cheap penalties and Port capitalised.
"But, I was proud of the effort, particularly after the heavy loss to Macleay the previous match.''
Second rower, Daniel Benson was the best on field for the Hawks while wingers, Glenn Ridgeway and Hayden Bolt, who scored two tries, were also strong.
"Glenn's a quiet achiever and he had a cracking game,'' Payne said.
The Hawks led 8-6 at halftime. However, centre Logan Morgan was a second half casualty after copping a poke in the eye while fullback Jake Bolt was also injured.
"That caused a massive reshuffle as you don't usually carry wingers or fullbacks on the bench,'' Payne said.
Bolt remains under a cloud this week as does prop Liam Simon. However, utility player Ashton Hilder should return.
The Hawks were beaten 24-12 by the Tigers a fortnight ago at Wingham in a match deferred from the first round. Former Forster-Tuncurry captain-coach, Nathan Campbell caused the Hawks problems that day, however, he's now out for the rest of the season after tearing a bicep. Wingham captain-coach, Mitch Collins is also sidelined with a broken thumb.
