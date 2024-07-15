No bail for alleged biting offence

A 20-year-old man has been charged with numerous offences, including assaulting a police officer, following an incident in Tuncurry last week.
Responding to an increase in bicycle theft in Forster-Tuncurry during the school holiday period, on the afternoon of Wednesday, July 10 Forster police were conducting patrols on bicycles in Bent Street, Tuncurry.
During this time police noticed a man riding a bicycle south towards Bramble Parade.
Police stopped and spoke with the man after observing the bicycle he was riding was a small size Fluid Nitro brand ladies mountain bike - with police suspecting the bicycle was stolen.
The man was cautioned and questioned regarding the bicycle.
During this interaction the man tried to flee from police and a violent struggle occurred with the 20-year-old biting an officer on the leg.
After he was restrained and searched it was discovered the man possessed other items suspected of being stolen - a new Crane Sports Hydration brand backpack, a Uniden brand power pack and a chisel set.
The man was was taken to Forster Police Station where he was charged with goods in custody suspected of being stolen, assault police officer in execution of duty cause actual bodily harm and resist police officer in the execution of duty.
The man was refused bail and will next appear before Forster Local Court on July 24.
