Let's go fly a kite

The fastest recorded speed of a kite is more than120 mph, the record for the highest single kite flown is 3801 metres, while the world record for the longest 'kite fly' is 180 hours.
While none of these records were broken at the inaugural Forster Kite Festival, a 'record' number of people attended - well it was the first every event of its kind in Forster.
Between 400-500 men, women and children of all ages took advantage of clear, sunny skies, and 15-20 km/h winds for the day-long event at Bicentennial Park.
Cloud Nine Creations (which organised the event) co-owner, Gavin Parikh described Saturday's (July 13) flying conditions as 'ideal'.
The day started with a big of drizzle, but by the time the kites began to fly the weather was ideal, Mr Parikh said.
Traditionally held in Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide and Wollongong, the Forster event was a first for the Mid North Coast.
And, there was a promise from Mr Parikh it will return in 2025.
He said the decision to expand into the Mid North Coast was primarily based on a lack of this type of activity.
Children, and adults were taught how to put a kite together, learned how it worked before mastering the art of flying.
