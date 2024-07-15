Police seize motorcycles during two-day operation

Two motorcycles have been seized during in a special two day local operation conducted by Manning Great Lakes Police District.
Operation BRAP, targeting unlawful and unsafe trail bike activity in Taree and Forster, was conducted last week.
The operation involved local police with support from the NSW Police Force Aviation Command (POLAIR) and local officers attached to the Traffic and Highway Patrol Command.
During the operation two motorcycles were seized by police, with one to be the subject of a forfeiture application to the local court.
At the same time the two-day operation conducted 230 RBT tests and 23 RDT tests resulting in five positive outcomes, 24 TINS, 12 RINS and 24 cautions.
During the operation police charged offenders with mid range PCA and traffic offences, special range PCA, two possess prohibited drug, police pursuit (drive dangerously) and an abandoned child.
Police will continue to target unlawful and unsafe trail bike activity in Taree and Forster, and encourage anyone with information relating to unlawful activity to contact CrimeStoppers on 1800 333 000.
