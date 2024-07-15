Dolphins score win over Manning Ratz but lose captain-coach for the year

FORSTER Tuncurry's last gasp 19-17 win over Manning Ratz was soured by the probable loss of captain-coach Blake Polson for the remainder of the Lower North Coast Rugby Union season.
The Dolphins scored the winning try moments before fulltime when Max Wynne forced his way over for a try, allowing Corby Delaforce to kick the pressure goal. This was the first time since 2019 the Dolphins have bettered the Ratz.
However, Polson fears he may have played his last match for 2024.
"I've aggravated the syndesmosis I did at the start of the year,'' he said.
"That put me out for a month, so I'll be lucky to play again this season.''
Polson said fullback Memphis McBride had a huge game for the Dolphins.
"He was the difference in the end,'' Polson said.
Kaleb Trudgett was the winner of the Ben Manning Cup, selected by the club's Old Boys on what was Old Boys day. This was also Forster's last home competition game for 2024.
The Dolphins jumped to a handy lead in the first half and look set to cruise to a win. However, they had to withstand a second half comeback from the Taree-based combination.
"We're getting pretty good at winning games in the last minute,'' Polson said, referring to the victory over Wauchope in the previous match, which was also secured in the late stages.
Polson said two Old Boys, Jonathon Paff and Pat Randall both donned the boots to assist the Dolphins against the Ratz.
Now the Dolphins finish the season-proper with away games against Wallamba and Old Bar.
"If we win both then we should finish second,'' Polson said.
"The Ratz and Wallamba play each other in the last game so one of them has to lose. That'll help us finish second.''
While he will be sidelined, Polson expects the Dolphins to be close to full strength for next Saturday's showdown against the table topping Bulls.
"We had about five our of starting side away last weekend,'' he said.
"They should all be back, including our centres, so that'll be good.''
