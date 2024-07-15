Great Lakes Advocate
Dolphins score win over Manning Ratz but lose captain-coach for the year

By Mick McDonald
July 15 2024 - 11:00am
FORSTER Tuncurry's last gasp 19-17 win over Manning Ratz was soured by the probable loss of captain-coach Blake Polson for the remainder of the Lower North Coast Rugby Union season.

